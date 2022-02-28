90 Prospects in 90 Days: Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 32: EDGE Nik Bonitto

College: Oklhoma

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 238

Draft range: 3rd

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

A star in his time with the Sooners, Nik Bonitto is a versatile 3-4 outside linebacker with enticing traits. While his technique is unrefined and he lacks ideal play strength, the Oklahoma star is passable in man and zone coverage. What’s more, he has rare burst and flexibility to bend the edge. He is intelligent and instinctive against the run and the pass. Though he must improve his rush plan and move arsenal to be a full-time pass rusher at the next level, Bonitto’s versatility and traits make him an immediate starter. The rare athlete has All-Pro potential.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.