Skip to main content

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto

Taking a closer look at the elite edge rusher out of Oklahoma.

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Read More

Prospect No. 32: EDGE Nik Bonitto

College: Oklhoma

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 238

Draft range: 3rd

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

A star in his time with the Sooners, Nik Bonitto is a versatile 3-4 outside linebacker with enticing traits. While his technique is unrefined and he lacks ideal play strength, the Oklahoma star is passable in man and zone coverage. What’s more, he has rare burst and flexibility to bend the edge. He is intelligent and instinctive against the run and the pass. Though he must improve his rush plan and move arsenal to be a full-time pass rusher at the next level, Bonitto’s versatility and traits make him an immediate starter. The rare athlete has All-Pro potential. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16908533_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto

By Schuyler Callihan
1 minute ago
USATSI_17162839_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers 2022 7-Round Mock Draft 2.0

By Schuyler Callihan
20 hours ago
USATSI_17011813_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: LSU OL Ed Ingram

By Schuyler Callihan
20 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-02-26T122438.708
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Free Agency Targets: Wide Receivers

By Schuyler Callihan
Feb 26, 2022
USATSI_15337319_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal

By Schuyler Callihan
Feb 26, 2022
USATSI_16778384_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Nevada QB Carson Strong

By Schuyler Callihan
Feb 25, 2022
USATSI_15048573_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

By Schuyler Callihan
Feb 25, 2022
USATSI_15240558_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Wyoming LB Chad Muma

By Schuyler Callihan
Feb 25, 2022