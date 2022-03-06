90 Prospects in 90 Days: Ole Miss EDGE Sam Williams

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 38: EDGE Sam Williams

College: Ole Miss

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 265

Draft range: 3rd-4th

Analysis: Williams was very productive in 2019 and 2020, but the decision to come back for another year in 2021 was a wise one. He set new single-season highs in tackles (57), tackles for loss (15), and sacks (12.5). There's a lot of untapped potential in Williams' game. Give this kid a couple of years and he will be in position to be a fierce contributor off the edge.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Defensive end with very good length and upper body power. Williams is a strong handed pass rusher who can enforce his will on blockers by twisting them and creating angles for himself. He lacks lower body strength and suffers from high pad level. Williams projects as a future starter at defensive end who can contribute in a rotational role as a rookie. Average athleticism limits his ceiling as he would ideally be paired with a consistent speed threat. Williams has to answer questions about his character to make teams comfortable with bringing him into their locker room.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.