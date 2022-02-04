90 Prospects in 90 Days: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 8: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

College: Oregon

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 250

Draft range: Top 5-10

Analysis: I don't see how Thibodeaux would fall all the way down to the Panthers at No. 6, but crazier things have happened. Prior to the 2021 season, he was the consensus No. 1 pick. He didn't put up the sack numbers that you would expect with just seven on the year. Now, of course, some of that is due to teams double-teaming him and chipping him with tight ends, but there's some inconsistency in his play and that is the reason why he is sliding to No. 3 and No. 4 in a number of mock drafts.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Long defensive end with great explosiveness and active hands. Thibodeaux is a high effort rusher and run defender who can get home with speed, power and inside counters. Minor technical flaws in terms of pad level and wasted movement can be ironed out with more experience. Thibodeaux projects as a year-one quality starter at defensive end who will likely develop into a pro bowl caliber player and can be a difference-maker for years to come.

