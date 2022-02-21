90 Prospects in 90 Days: Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 24: EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

College: Penn State

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 250

Draft range: 2nd

Analysis: Ebiketie is flying up draft boards across the NFL and will continue to do so over the next couple of months leading up to the draft. The former Temple star tore it up in his one season at Penn State registering 62 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. As talented as he is at the present moment, I feel like he's only beginning to scratch the surface of his true potential. Wouldn't be surprised to see him go in the back end of the first round.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Arnold Ebiketie is primarily a stand-up rusher for the Nittany Lions. He is a former Temple transfer. Ebiketie is an explosive edge defender who provides power and length. As a pass rusher, he converts speed to power well both to the inside and outside shoulders of the opposing offensive tackle. He struggles, though, with bend because of stiff ankles that don’t allow him to drop his hips and get a lower center of gravity. He shows flashes as a run defender because of his strength to effectively set the edge or shoot gaps, but his lack of a strong base hinders his efforts at putting an anchor down against physical run blockers.

