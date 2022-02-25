90 Prospects in 90 Days: South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

Taking a closer look at the edge rusher from down the road in South Carolina.

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 28: EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

College: South Carolina

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 261

Draft range: 2nd

Analysis: Enagbare will start to rise up draft boards as we continue to go through the draft process. He's super athletic, has good range, and is a solid run defender to go along with his ability to get after the passer. If he somehow slips to the back half of the second round, he may be someone the Panthers could move up for to help solidify the edge. Then again, much of that will depend on what happens with Haason Reddick.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

This Gamecock edge defender brings a lot to the table as a pass rusher. His long frame, explosive athleticism, and active hands gives offensive tackles problems. In the NFL, Enagbare may be a rotational pass rusher early on, but has the potential to be a every down player. With another strong season, he could be a top 50 pick come April.

