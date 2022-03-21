90 Prospects in 90 Days: Tennessee DL Matthew Butler

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 51: DL Matthew Butler

College: Tennessee

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 297

Draft range: 4th

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Matthew Butler has a nice blend of size and explosiveness. He possesses many traits that will allow him to be successful at the next level. His improvement over his time in college shows that he is a coachable player, and most of the negatives in his game can be coached. He will need some time to improve his craft but can come in right away and play the 3-technique position. With a little added strength in the weight room, and some added technique with his hands, Butler could have a successful NFL career.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.