90 Prospects in 90 Days: UCLA OT Sean Rhyan

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 18: OT Sean Rhyan

College: UCLA

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 318

Draft range: 2nd round

Analysis: I liked Rhyan a lot this time last year and viewed him as a potential top 15 pick. He had a solid 2021 season but was a little too inconsistent for me to continue to give him a first round grade. He could go in the back end of the first, but seems more like a second round pick to me.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Left tackle with excellent core strength, very good athleticism and a thick lower body. Rhyan has a great anchor to shut down power and seals the edge in the run game by twisting defenders. His punch is inconsistent, getting him in unfavorable positions and a lack of aggression leaves untapped potential in the run game. Rhyan projects as a quality starting tackle in the NFL who will be difficult to beat for pass rushers if he can improve on his punch.

