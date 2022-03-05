90 Prospects in 90 Days: UCLA TE Greg Dulcich

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Prospect No. 37: TE Greg Dulcich

College: UCLA

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 243

Draft range: 3rd

Analysis: Dulcich flew under the radar a little bit for me until this week at the NFL Combine. He tested out really well and moved very smoothly. I think he's got a legitmate shot to be the first tight end off the board or the best tight end that comes out of this draft class. He may not be a big receiving target right out of the gate but in two years, he should be a go-to target wherever he lands.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

After a breakout Covid-year campaign, Greg Dulcich has emerged as a focal point in the UCLA offense. The bruin tight end brings good athletic traits and size to the position, all while playing as though he is a receiver. When split out wide, Dulcich isn't afraid to use his length and shield his chest from press coverage. To go with that, he has some intricacies with his route running and route stems. Knows how to utilize different tempos through his route and take advantage of it to bait different reactions from defensive backs. Good hands at the catch point and rarely loses concentration when having to box out defenders. Breaks tackles but also can force misses with his combination of agility and balance. While he brings good (not great) speed, Dulcich serves as a matchup issue. He spends time as a lead blocker for screens or while wrapping around the backside. He is a willing and patient blocker while doing a good job at breaking down before initiating contact.

