90 Prospects in 90 Days: USC EDGE Drake Jackson

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 43: EDGE Drake Jackson

College: USC

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 254

Draft range: 4th

Analysis: Jackson isn't just a one-trick pony. He's got several moves to beat you with which is rare for a young pass rusher. The next step in his maturation of becoming an elite pass rusher is to get to the quarterback more consistently. When you turn on the tape, there are some games where he's constantly behind the line of scrimmage and others where you don't even notice he's on the field. If he cleans that up, he will be more than just a role player at the next level.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

To stand out during a pandemic while adapting to a new playing weight, position and defensive coordinator is no easy feat. For that reason, Drake Jackson’s 2020 campaign established him as one of the top players in the nation. The talented pass rusher boasts special lateral agility and change of direction ability. The Trojan star is difficult to touch when he employs head fakes, jab steps and body language to force an offensive lineman into false steps. What’s more, Jackson has fluid hips and powerful bend to work through half-man engagement. Moreover, the California native has impressive power and leg drive. Jackson enhances his well-rounded skill set with long arms and an advanced understanding of leverage. He often initiates contact with active, refined and accurate hands; further, he exhibits a varied pass-rush arsenal. The star pass rusher has the length to manage distance and control the nature of engagement (half-man versus full-man). By consistently lowering his pad level, the USC defender reduces blockable surface area and substantially improves his functional power. As a pass rusher, Jackson has the all-around athletic profile to threaten the outside and inside tracks. Against the run, the Trojan standout has the strength to bench press, anchor down, fill space and fill. Jackson even has sufficient spatial awareness to operate in zone coverage; conversely, he has the requisite movement skills to handle man responsibilities underneath. Jackson’s all-around skill set gives him the versatility to play 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end at the next level.

