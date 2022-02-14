90 Prospects in 90 Days: UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 17: CB Tariq Woolen

College: UTSA

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 205

Draft range: 2nd round

Analysis: Woolen has only played two years at the cornerback spot but that shouldn't scare off scouts and GMs from drafting him as early as the second round. He's definitely going to be a project with high upside. Great ball skills, tremendous athleticism, and has great technique for being relatively new to the position.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

A recent wide receiver convert, UTSA’s star defender has the tools necessary to be a starting press-man corner at the next level. The Texas native has a truly rare combination of length and fluidity. That said, Woolen is a raw, outside-only corner whose immediate value comes only in press coverage. His special teams impact is questionable. His intriguing size, athleticism, and natural ability in press-man should make him rosterable as a rookie.

