90 Prospects in 90 Days: UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

Taking a closer look at the shutdown corner from UTSA.

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Prospect No. 17: CB Tariq Woolen

College: UTSA

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 205

Draft range: 2nd round

Analysis: Woolen has only played two years at the cornerback spot but that shouldn't scare off scouts and GMs from drafting him as early as the second round. He's definitely going to be a project with high upside. Great ball skills, tremendous athleticism, and has great technique for being relatively new to the position.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

A recent wide receiver convert, UTSA’s star defender has the tools necessary to be a starting press-man corner at the next level. The Texas native has a truly rare combination of length and fluidity. That said, Woolen is a raw, outside-only corner whose immediate value comes only in press coverage. His special teams impact is questionable. His intriguing size, athleticism, and natural ability in press-man should make him rosterable as a rookie. 

