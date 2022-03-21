90 Prospects in 90 Days: Western Kentucky EDGE Deangelo Malone

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 47: EDGE Deangelo Malone

College: Western Kentucky

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 243

Draft range: 4th

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

DeAngelo Malone has been a high-impact player for the past four seasons with the Hilltoppers. He broke out early on in his career because of his profile as a tackling machine. Malone projects best as an outside linebacker in an odd front because of his size and quickness. He makes a lot of the plays he does because of outstanding effort and understanding of play diagnosis at the line of scrimmage. He is not a high-caliber athlete in comparison to other edge defenders in this class, which may limit his ceiling. Regardless, Malone is an experienced player with a ton of production at the college level who can contribute right away in a rotational role, as well as playing on special teams.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.