90 Prospects in 90 Days: Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 56: LB Jack Sanborn

College: Wisconsin

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 235

Draft range: 4th-5th

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Old-school LB who’s instincts, processing and discipline put him near the ball on runs between the tackles and also shows good stack+shed technique impose his physicality on offenses. Will likely be a two-down MIKE or SAM due to inferior athleticism and poor spatial awareness in zone+man coverage. Has a chance to be a solid backup due to his nose for the ball but will need to be a consistent special teams stud to earn a long career in the NFL.

