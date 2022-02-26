90 Prospects in 90 Days: Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 30: LB Leo Chenal

College: Wisconsin

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 261

Draft range: 3rd

Analysis: Chenal exploded onto the scene this past season racking up 115 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. When you flip on the tape, he is everywhere. Even on plays where he doesn't make the tackle, he's near the play or leads to someone else making the tackle. Terrific form, great vision/play recognition, and has the look of a starting linebacker in the NFL.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

A massive linebacker who is relatively light on his feet, Wisconsin’s standout defender has the tools to become a starting linebacker in the league. While he needs work in coverage, his instincts against the run are NFL-ready. That said, he will need to translate his athleticism, effort, and tackling efficiency to results on special teams to make a roster while he develops. Chenal can start at MIKE in a 3-4 or SAM in a 4-3 thanks to his size and movement skills.

