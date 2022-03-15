A New Team Has Entered the Mix for Deshaun Watson

Monday evening, the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints each met with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in hopes of the 26-year-old agreeing to waive his no-trade clause. Before any deal is made, Watson has made it clear that he wants to meet with any team that is interested in trading for him.

Well, now, the Panthers and Saints have some competition. It's not the Seattle Seahawks. It's not the Philadelphia Eagles. It's the Cleveland Browns, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.