A Pair of UDFA's Are Standing Out to Matt Rhule

Making the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent is a tall task in itself during a normal season, let alone during a pandemic. But that's exactly what this year's UDFA's have to deal with. No OTA's, rookie minicamp, or preseason games means that the window for those fighting to make the final roster has been essentially slammed shut.

Although the likelihood of an UDFA making the roster is rather slim, there is still a chance. Every year there is a couple of guys that will stand out and are deserving of a spot. Despite the inconvenience of the pandemic, this year is no different.

During Friday's Zoom press conference, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule threw out a couple of names that have impressed in the early stages of training camp.

"Sam Tecklenburg who played for me at Baylor has done a really nice job. Omar Bayless (Arkansas State) and many more. I think he [Omar Bayless] is learning the system and he's a big, powerful guy with a great catch radius. The most important thing is, he is just really coachable. He works hard, he attacks the ball, doing a nice job on special teams. He's a young player, he's developing, he's learning his role - he's someone you want to work with. You can see that this guy can really do some things that can help us."

If you haven't seen much of Bayless, do yourself a favor and watch his highlights below. Somehow, the Panthers were fortunate enough to snag him following the draft after not being selected despite accounting for 93 receptions, 1,653 yards, and 17 touchdowns at Arkansas State in 2019.

As for Tecklenburg's chances to at least make the practice squad, you have to think they are pretty favorable. He has familiarity with Rhule and aside from that he's a really rock solid football player. He started in 25 consecutive games for the Baylor Bears and saw a mixture of snaps at center and guard - versatility is something that will help improve any player's chances.

"I think there's a lot of guys there that in this unique year with 16 guys on the practice squad, they're going to find roles for us on the active roster or on the practice squad as well," Rhule stated. "I think our coaches have done a really nice job of coaching everyone."

