SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

A Pair of UDFA's Are Standing Out to Matt Rhule

Schuyler Callihan

Making the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent is a tall task in itself during a normal season, let alone during a pandemic. But that's exactly what this year's UDFA's have to deal with. No OTA's, rookie minicamp, or preseason games means that the window for those fighting to make the final roster has been essentially slammed shut.

Although the likelihood of an UDFA making the roster is rather slim, there is still a chance. Every year there is a couple of guys that will stand out and are deserving of a spot. Despite the inconvenience of the pandemic, this year is no different. 

During Friday's Zoom press conference, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule threw out a couple of names that have impressed in the early stages of training camp.

"Sam Tecklenburg who played for me at Baylor has done a really nice job. Omar Bayless (Arkansas State) and many more. I think he [Omar Bayless] is learning the system and he's a big, powerful guy with a great catch radius. The most important thing is, he is just really coachable. He works hard, he attacks the ball, doing a nice job on special teams. He's a young player, he's developing, he's learning his role - he's someone you want to work with. You can see that this guy can really do some things that can help us."

If you haven't seen much of Bayless, do yourself a favor and watch his highlights below. Somehow, the Panthers were fortunate enough to snag him following the draft after not being selected despite accounting for 93 receptions, 1,653 yards, and 17 touchdowns at Arkansas State in 2019.

As for Tecklenburg's chances to at least make the practice squad, you have to think they are pretty favorable. He has familiarity with Rhule and aside from that he's a really rock solid football player. He started in 25 consecutive games for the Baylor Bears and saw a mixture of snaps at center and guard - versatility is something that will help improve any player's chances. 

"I think there's a lot of guys there that in this unique year with 16 guys on the practice squad, they're going to find roles for us on the active roster or on the practice squad as well," Rhule stated. "I think our coaches have done a really nice job of coaching everyone."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Robby Anderson on Fresh Start in Carolina: "I Feel Like I can Be Myself"

Anderson has no worries about this opportunity with his new team

Jason Hewitt

by

Schuyler Callihan

Can McCaffrey Pass Cam Newton on Panthers All-Time Rushing List in 2020?

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey could have yet another record-breaking season

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: LB Jermaine Carter Jr. Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

The Panthers' O-Line Training Camp Battle

The starting guard spot is currently up for grabs

Jason Hewitt

by

Schuyler Callihan

Tahir Whitehead Admired the Way Kuechly Played, Now Seeks His Advice

Panthers linebacker Tahir Whitehead doesn't feel pressured filling in as Luke Kuechly's replacement

Schuyler Callihan

Curtis Samuel Shrugs Off the Offseason Trade Rumors

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel is worried about the now, not the past

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: LB Tahir Whitehead Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers linebacker Tahir Whitehead could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Jeremy Chinn Looks to be the Swiss Army Knife of the Panthers' Defense

Carolina rookie safety Jeremy Chinn could be the team's most versatile defensive player in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

jaltorfer

ESPN Mock Draft Has Panthers Selecting a QB in First Round

Could Carolina have another quarterback as their future? Todd McShay of ESPN thinks so.

Schuyler Callihan

by

DJPanther15

53 Men: LB Shaq Thompson Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan