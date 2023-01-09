AFC + NFC Wild Card Round Predictions

An early look at how the first round of the postseason may shake out.

AFC

4. Jaguars vs 5. Chargers (Sat. 8:15 p.m. EST on NBC)

This game, in my opinion, will be the best game the Wild Card round has to offer. Two very evenly matched teams with two of the best young quarterbacks in the league. It can't get much better than this. Both teams score a bunch of points, but I'll ride with the AFC South champs here at home.

Prediction: Jaguars.

2. Bills vs 7. Dolphins (Sun. 1 p.m. EST on CBS)

The Dolphins were lucky to get into the playoffs after losing five of its last six to end the season. I'm not sure if Tua Tagovailoa will be able to play in this one or not but for me, it doesn't matter. This Bills team is just on a whole other level and should win this one with ease.

Prediction: Bills.

3. Bengals vs 6. Ravens (Sun. 8:15 EST on NBC)

Lamar Jackson has been out since Week 13 and it's hard for to me believe that he'll be able to return by Sunday. Even if he does, there's no way he's going to be 100% and with a less-than-normal version of Jackson, the Ravens stand no chance against Cincinnati's potent offense.

Prediction: Bengals.

AFC Divisional round matchups based on my predictions:

1. Chiefs vs 4. Jaguars

2. Bills vs 3. Bengals

NFC

4. Buccaneers vs 5. Cowboys (Mon. (8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN)

Losing to Sam Howell in his first start has to be a bit concerning for the Cowboys but I think they bounce back. Tampa Bay's offense doesn't have the ability to match scores with Dallas as hard as that is to believe with Tom Brady at the helm. Dak and the 'boys start slow but route the Bucs on the road.

Prediction: Cowboys.

2. 49ers vs 7. Seahawks (Sat. 4:30 p.m. EST on FOX)

I think we'd all love to see Geno Smith's cinderella season continue deep into the postseason. Unfortunately, he and the Seahawks are running into a buzzsaw called the San Francisco 49ers. You know, the team that's won 10 straight with six of those wins coming with a third-string quarterback that was Mr. Irrelevant in last year's draft. Sorry, Seattle. Niners big.

Prediction: 49ers.

3. Vikings vs 6. Giants (Sun. 4:30 p.m. EST on FOX)

There's just something about this Giants team that has me feeling like they can go into Minneapolis and pull out the dub. Maybe it's Kirk Cousins' history in these big games with the spotlight on him that has me going against the Vikings. I don't really know but I'm just going to roll with what my gut is telling me here.

Prediction: Giants.

AFC Divisional round matchups based on my predictions:

1. Eagles vs 5. Cowboys

2. 49ers vs 6. Giants

