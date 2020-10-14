SI.com
AllPanthers
Alex Armah Becoming "The Hammer" the Carolina Panthers Need Him to Be

Schuyler Callihan

One position a lot of folks tend to forget about isn't the kicker or the punter, but the fullback. Having a tough, physical fullback can help take your run offense from just mediocre to a respectable rushing attack. 

The Carolina Panthers don't use fullback Alex Armah a ton, only seeing about 10-20 snaps per game but he's been instrumental in helping the team close out games recently. 

"Really the last two weeks, I've been really pleased with the way Alex has played and it might not always be in the first half, but we've had the ball and we've been able to run off five, six minutes at the end of games to cement the lead and win the game and put a fullback in a lot of times to do that," Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said. "So whether he's been carrying the football or leading the way on power run, I think Alex has been an impact player and that was always my challenge to him. The fullback can't be the guy that fits things up, he's got to be a hammer."

Fullbacks aren't typically going to see the ball in their hands, but Armah has the skillset to do something when he's got the rock and Rhule has a lot of faith in him.

"The other thing about Alex is he plays really well on special teams and this past week when Mike [Davis] went down, Alex ran right into the game and was a third down/passing game tailback - was there to run the ball as needed so he gives us versatility putting another tailback in the game when we need one."

So far on the season, Armah has four carries for five yards and has four receptions for 25 yards, catching all four targets. So although the offensive line and running backs get a lot of credit to drain the clock at the end of games and rightfully so, don't forget about "The Hammer", Alex Armah.

