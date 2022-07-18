Skip to main content

All 53: LB Brandon Smith Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers linebacker Brandon Smith.

LB Brandon Smith

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 240

College: Penn State

NFL Stats: N/A

Projected 2022 Stats: 26 tackles, 4 QB hits, 2 TFLs, 1.5 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: Backup/special teamer

Love, love, love Smith's potential. He's an athletic freak that has all the tools to be a special player in the future. As a rookie, he'll be limited to a sub linebacker and will get a lot of work on special teams. His speed will be valuable on coverage units. 

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

He's got the size to play the MIKE but has the quickness and twitch to play WILL and SAM as well. That versatility is something that defensive coordinator Phil Snow is going to fall in love with. Obviously, he'll make the roster being a 4th round selection but his ceiling is higher than the team's previous fourth round selections under Matt Rhule (Troy Pride Jr., Chuba Hubbard).

