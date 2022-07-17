Skip to main content

All 53: LB Shaq Thompson Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson.

LB Shaq Thompson

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 230

College: Washington

NFL Stats: 574 tackles, 44 TFLs, 28 QB hits, 11.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

Projected 2022 Stats: 115 tackles, 7 TFLs, 5 QB hits, 2.5 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Thompson is a versatile player that can play all three linebacker spots in Phil Snow's defense, but he'll mainly line up at WILL. He was on pace to set single-season personal records across the board but a foot injury sidelined him for three games, preventing him from surpassing those totals.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

He may not be the most talented player on the Panthers' defense anymore but he is without a doubt the heart and soul of the unit from a leadership standpoint. Guys have the utmost respect for him and seek out his advice. If he continues to produce over the next two years, he could earn himself another multi-year contract, giving him the opportunity to play his entire career with the Panthers.

