All 53: OL Austin Corbett Profile + Expected Role

OL Austin Corbett

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 280

College: Nevada

NFL Stats: N/A

Projected 2022 Stats: N/A

Depth Chart Projection: Starting right guard

Carolina had a rotating door at several offensive line positions in 2021, including right guard. The addition of Austin Corbett gives the Panthers stability and consistency at that spot. During the first four years of his career, Corbett has appeared in 2,757 offensive plays and has committed just 10 penalties and allowed only five sacks.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Corbett, who is just 26, could be a part of the Panthers long-term vision if he lives up to expectations during his three-year deal with the team. Obviously, they have enough confidence in him to give him a multi-year deal this offseason but a contract extension could take place prior to the 2024 season.

