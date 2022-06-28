Skip to main content

All 53: OL Bradley Bozeman Profile + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman.

OL Bradley Bozeman

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 311

College: Alabama

NFL Stats: N/A

Projected 2022 Stats: N/A

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Depth Chart Projection: Starting center

Bozeman played the first three years of his career at guard before making the switch to center this past season. On the year, Bozeman allowed three sacks and committed just one penalty in 1,125 offensive snaps. He graded out at 73.3 on Pro Football Focus. He brings "instant credibility and toughness" to the team, according to new offensive line coach, James Campen.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

I could see Bozeman lining up at guard with Pat Elflein starting at center but if the Panthers want their best five on the field, Christensen will be at left guard, Bozeman will be at center, and Elflein will be in a backup role. Although it's just a one-year deal, Bozeman could be the future of the Panthers at center if he shows out in 2022. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17211534_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: OL Pat Elflein Profile + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
USATSI_13398488_168388579_lowres
News

Luke Kuechly Rejoins Panthers in New Role

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_18497791_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Ranking the Panthers' Top Five Roster Moves This Offseason

By Schuyler CallihanJun 26, 2022
USATSI_18541902_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: OL Brady Christensen Profile + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJun 26, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-06-26T091400.661
GM Report

Hot Clicks: Being Optimistic, Anderson's Production, Exceeding Expectations + More

By Schuyler CallihanJun 26, 2022
USATSI_17424979_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Two Panthers That Could Exceed Expectations in 2022

By Schuyler CallihanJun 25, 2022
USATSI_17211535_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: OT Taylor Moton Profile + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJun 25, 2022
USATSI_17403995_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: OT Cameron Erving Profile + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJun 24, 2022