All 53: OL Pat Elflein Profile + Expected Role

OL Pat Elflein

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 295

College: Ohio State

NFL Stats: N/A

Projected 2022 Stats: N/A

Depth Chart Projection: Backup C/G

With the addition of Ikem Ekwonu, it has created a domino effect on the alignment up front. Brady Christensen will kick inside to left guard and Bradley Bozeman will move back to center. Bozeman and Elflein will compete for the starting center job but as of now, I'm leaning toward Bozeman winning out.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Elflein isn't a lock because they NEED him but more so because they are financially committed to him and does give the Panthers depth on the interior of the offensive line. Tends to play better at center than he does at guard.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.