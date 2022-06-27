All 53: OL Pat Elflein Profile + Expected Role
OL Pat Elflein
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 295
College: Ohio State
NFL Stats: N/A
Projected 2022 Stats: N/A
Read More
Depth Chart Projection: Backup C/G
With the addition of Ikem Ekwonu, it has created a domino effect on the alignment up front. Brady Christensen will kick inside to left guard and Bradley Bozeman will move back to center. Bozeman and Elflein will compete for the starting center job but as of now, I'm leaning toward Bozeman winning out.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
Elflein isn't a lock because they NEED him but more so because they are financially committed to him and does give the Panthers depth on the interior of the offensive line. Tends to play better at center than he does at guard.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.