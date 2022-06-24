Skip to main content

All 53: OT Cameron Erving Profile + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Cameron Erving.

LT Cameron Erving

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 311

College: Florida State

NFL Stats: N/A

Projected 2022 Stats: N/A

Depth Chart Projection: Backup LT, swing tackle

Erving had an atrocious season in 2021 as the starting left tackle for the Carolina Panthers. Fans were not happy with the signing when it happened, but it made the fan base even more upset that it happened on the first day of free agency with several other tackles still available. With Ikem Ekwonu in the fold and Brady Christensen starting the final three games at left tackle last season, Erving isn't really in the running to contend for a starting spot. I assume they will want to keep Christensen at guard, so even if Ekwonu were to go down with an injury, Erving may be called upon to be the replacement as long as it's only for that particular game. 

53-Man Roster Status: 50/50

Erving committed way too penalties and allowed opposing pass rushers to blow by him time after time to disrupt a play in the backfield. If it weren't for him being on a two-year deal, I think the Panthers would have looked elsewhere for some help. Then again, maybe Erving can excel in a backup role. Throwing him out there in the starting five is just not ideal.

