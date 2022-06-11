All 53: RB D'Onta Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role
RB D'Onta Foreman
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 236
College: Texas
NFL Stats: 240 carries, 987 yards, 5 TDs | 18 receptions, 239 yards, 2 TDs
Projected 2022 Stats: 88 carries, 352 yards, 4 TDs | 13 receptions, 154 yards
Read More
Depth Chart Projection: Backup
I'm not sure how Ben McAdoo will go about dividing up the carries between all of the backs, specifically between Foreman and second-year back Chuba Hubbard. That said, I think it's pretty clear that Foreman will be the short-yardage/goal line back. Given his size and physicality, it makes perfect sense to use him in that role and by doing so, it will take a few hits off of McCaffrey, which could go a long way in keeping him healthy for the duration of the season.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
The Panthers desperately need a couple of experienced backs on the roster behind McCaffrey just in case the injury bug pops up again. I know he's only on a one-year deal, but the Panthers are extremely thrilled to have Foreman a part of this team.
