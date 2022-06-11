All 53: RB D'Onta Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

RB D'Onta Foreman

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 236

College: Texas

NFL Stats: 240 carries, 987 yards, 5 TDs | 18 receptions, 239 yards, 2 TDs

Projected 2022 Stats: 88 carries, 352 yards, 4 TDs | 13 receptions, 154 yards

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

I'm not sure how Ben McAdoo will go about dividing up the carries between all of the backs, specifically between Foreman and second-year back Chuba Hubbard. That said, I think it's pretty clear that Foreman will be the short-yardage/goal line back. Given his size and physicality, it makes perfect sense to use him in that role and by doing so, it will take a few hits off of McCaffrey, which could go a long way in keeping him healthy for the duration of the season.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

The Panthers desperately need a couple of experienced backs on the roster behind McCaffrey just in case the injury bug pops up again. I know he's only on a one-year deal, but the Panthers are extremely thrilled to have Foreman a part of this team.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.