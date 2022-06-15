All 53: WR Terrace Marshall Jr. Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 200

College: LSU

NFL Stats: 17 receptions, 138 yards

Projected 2022 Stats: 28 receptions, 271 yards, 1 TD

Depth Chart Projection: No. 3

Marshall may the No. 3 receiver on the depth chart, but more like the fourth option in the passing game when you throw in Christian McCaffrey. Sam Darnold is on the final year of his contract, so I would imagine he's going to rely on the guys he knows he count can count on most, i.e. DJ Moore and McCaffrey. Marshall will see a slight increase in production but not by much.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Matt Rhule and the entire offensive coaching staff has been impressed with Marshall's development over the past year. Rhule even told me that he believes Marshall is "already there" in terms of being a No. 3 receiver. We saw a lot of the same things being said last year and he rarely saw the field. Some of that was due to injury, some of it wasn't. I won't place big expectations on Marshall until we actually see him turn into that No. 3 guy.

