Skip to main content

All 53: WR Terrace Marshall Jr. Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 200

College: LSU

NFL Stats: 17 receptions, 138 yards

Projected 2022 Stats: 28 receptions, 271 yards, 1 TD

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Depth Chart Projection: No. 3

Marshall may the No. 3 receiver on the depth chart, but more like the fourth option in the passing game when you throw in Christian McCaffrey. Sam Darnold is on the final year of his contract, so I would imagine he's going to rely on the guys he knows he count can count on most, i.e. DJ Moore and McCaffrey. Marshall will see a slight increase in production but not by much.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Matt Rhule and the entire offensive coaching staff has been impressed with Marshall's development over the past year. Rhule even told me that he believes Marshall is "already there" in terms of being a No. 3 receiver. We saw a lot of the same things being said last year and he rarely saw the field. Some of that was due to injury, some of it wasn't. I won't place big expectations on Marshall until we actually see him turn into that No. 3 guy.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18497760_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Robbie's Tweet, Vets Not Practicing, CJ Henderson's Growth + More

By Schuyler Callihan15 hours ago
IMG_9812
GM Report

WATCH: Frankie Luvu Talks First Day of Minicamp

By Schuyler Callihan17 hours ago
IMG_9811
GM Report

WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Talks First Day of Minicamp

By Schuyler Callihan17 hours ago
USATSI_17479538_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: WR Robbie Anderson Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_16844673_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Trade Talks Continue Between Panthers, Browns for Baker Mayfield

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_16977654_168388579_lowres (2)
GM Report

Robbie Anderson Arrives for Panthers' Mandatory Minicamp

By Schuyler CallihanJun 13, 2022
USATSI_18497767_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Odds for Christian McCaffrey to Win Comeback Player of the Year

By Schuyler CallihanJun 13, 2022
USATSI_18497766_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Ranking the Panthers 2022 Draft Picks by Potential

By Schuyler CallihanJun 13, 2022