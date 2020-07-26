AllPanthers
All Panthers Stories of the Week

Schuyler Callihan

Fans Will Be Required to Wear Masks at NFL Games in 2020

To enter an NFL game as a spectator this fall a masks/face coverings will be required. Some teams have already said that fans will no permitted to attend games, but some have said that fans will be allowed at a reduced capacity.

NFL Cancels Preseason Games, Cuts Training Camp Rosters to 80

As it comes to no surprise, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to the elimination of all preseason games for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus, per multiple reports.

The consensus was that players wanted to create the safest training camp atmosphere possible and that playing exhibition games that have no value in terms of the win-loss column would be a risky move. Another move that was made is that training camp rosters must be capped at 80 players, instead of the normal 90 for training camp.

REPORT: NFL Helmet Decals to Feature Police Brutality Victims 

The NFL has taken an anti-racist stance on the matter after many of its players spoke out on police brutality and the systemic racism that occurs in America. To follow this up, it was recently reported that players will be able to wear helmet decals that feature victims of police brutality.

Breaking Down the NFL and NFLPA's Testing Protocol Agreement

Before players can enter team facilities, every individual must be tested for COVID-19 via a nasal swab on day one. Players must then self-quarantine during days two and three before taking their second COVID-19 test (with a 72-hour gap between both tests).

On day five, daily testing begins and players can enter club facilities for the first time as training camp begins.

WATCH: Efe Obada Throwing Some Haymakers

Efe Obada is one guy you wouldn't want to mess with

Schuyler Callihan

INSIDE SCOOP: The Book on Eli

Kyle T. Mosley breaks down what the Panthers are getting in cornerback Eli Apple

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: OL Matt Paradis Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers offensive lineman Matt Paradis could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Marty Hurney Ranks Higher in GM Rankings Than Expected

The Panthers GM is getting a little love from the folks at Rotoworld

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: OL Michael Schofield III Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers offensive lineman Michael Schofield III could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers IDER Plan Approved by NFLPA

The Cardiac Cats are one step closer to being back in action

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Sign Rookie Punter Joseph Charlton

Carolina adds some competition for Michael Palardy

Schuyler Callihan

Podcast: Panthers Offseason Review

Jack Duffy joined The Philadelphia Sports Table podcast to discuss Carolina's offseason, Matt Rhule, Teddy Bridgewater, and much more.

Jack Duffy

53 Men: OL Greg Little Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers offensive lineman Greg Little could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

