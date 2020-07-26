All Panthers Stories of the Week

Fans Will Be Required to Wear Masks at NFL Games in 2020

To enter an NFL game as a spectator this fall a masks/face coverings will be required. Some teams have already said that fans will no permitted to attend games, but some have said that fans will be allowed at a reduced capacity.

NFL Cancels Preseason Games, Cuts Training Camp Rosters to 80

As it comes to no surprise, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to the elimination of all preseason games for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus, per multiple reports.

The consensus was that players wanted to create the safest training camp atmosphere possible and that playing exhibition games that have no value in terms of the win-loss column would be a risky move. Another move that was made is that training camp rosters must be capped at 80 players, instead of the normal 90 for training camp.

REPORT: NFL Helmet Decals to Feature Police Brutality Victims

The NFL has taken an anti-racist stance on the matter after many of its players spoke out on police brutality and the systemic racism that occurs in America. To follow this up, it was recently reported that players will be able to wear helmet decals that feature victims of police brutality.

Breaking Down the NFL and NFLPA's Testing Protocol Agreement

Before players can enter team facilities, every individual must be tested for COVID-19 via a nasal swab on day one. Players must then self-quarantine during days two and three before taking their second COVID-19 test (with a 72-hour gap between both tests).

On day five, daily testing begins and players can enter club facilities for the first time as training camp begins.

