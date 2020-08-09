All Panthers Stories of the Week

McCaffrey Excited About the Future in Carolina: "This is Where I Want to Play"

During Thursday's Zoom press conference, McCaffrey discussed getting the new deal done and if Matt Rhule's long-term contract played a big factor in his decision to remain a big part of the Panthers' future.

Matt Rhule is Convinced Football Will Be Played in 2020

When Matt Rhule first took the job as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, the first thing on his mind was how to improve the team and get a winning culture and environment back in the Queen City. I can almost guarantee that he never once thought that his first season would include a worldwide pandemic, which forced the draft to be held virtually, the cancellation of OTA's, minicamp, preseason games, and so forth. Now, as the season sits just a little over one month out, there is major concern of whether or not the NFL season will be played. Rhule comments on his thoughts about the upcoming season.

Panthers OLB Christian Miller Opts Out of the 2020 Season

Carolina Panthers OLB Christian Miller has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season, per an official team release.

Miller notified the team that he was a high-risk opt-out, and as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported, it seemed to be an emotional decision but he felt like it was in his best interest long-term. Carolina fully supported his decision to opt-out.

Matt Rhule Expresses Some Serious Confidence in TE Chris Manhertz

Now that Olsen is playing his final year of his career in Seattle, the Panthers have some extremely big shoes to fill. The leading candidate to take over as the new starter is Ian Thomas, who caught 16 balls last year for 136 yards and one touchdown. On Friday, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that "it's his turn to really show it's his time to go play and show what he can do." However, Rhule did throw one interesting snippet in there about Thomas' counterpart, Chris Manhertz.

