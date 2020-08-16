All Panthers Stories of the Week

A Pair of UDFA's are Sticking Out to Matt Rhule

Although the likelihood of an UDFA making the roster is rather slim, there is still a chance. Every year there is a couple of guys that will stand out and are deserving of a spot. Despite the inconvenience of the pandemic, this year is no different.

Robby Anderson on Fresh Start in Carolina: "I Feel Like I can Be Myself"

Robby Anderson came from a New York Jets team that hasn't experienced success in quite some time. The same can be said about his new team, who hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2017-18 season. However, Anderson has no worries; he sees this opportunity as a step in the right direction for his career.

Curtis Samuel Shrugs Off the Offseason Trade Rumors

Following the signing of free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson, there was great speculation around the league that the Panthers would be open to listening to trade offers for fourth year wide receiver Curtis Samuel. During a press conference last week, Samuel said that it is in the past and he's focused on being a Carolina Panther.

Weatherly Ready to Fight For Expanded Role: "I Have Something to Prove"

Now with the Panthers, Weatherly is expected to lock up one of the starting spots at defensive end - a role that he is, for the most part, unfamiliar with. Tuesday afternoon, Weatherly talked about being in a larger role and what he needs to do to be successful in that starting role.

