All Panthers Training Camp Notebook: Day 8 Recap

Today marked the eighth training camp practice for the Carolina Panthers on the campus of Wofford College. They'll go through a scrimmage tomorrow first thing bright and early in the morning before having Sunday off.

Here are a few observations from today's action in Spartanburg.

Quarterbacks still splitting reps with first team

Both Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield each shared reps with the first and second team again today, on par with Rhule's plan for the week leading into tomorrow's scrimmage. Today was by far Sam Darnold's best day as evidenced in the stats below. He had a terrific throw to C.J. Saunders, who was his second read, in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. He anticipated Saunders to get close to the back pylon and snuck one right past the DB for six.

On the other hand, Mayfield had a fairly solid day too but didn't receive much help from his receivers and tight ends as five of his seven incompletions were a result of a drop. He did, however, connect with Brandon Zylstra for a touchdown in the red zone portion of practice which was placed perfectly, just high enough to get over the defense.

Sam Darnold

7v7: 7/8

11v11:3/3

Red zone: 3/3

Baker Mayfield

7v7: 5/8

11v11: 2/4

Red zone: 1/3

O-line shuffle

Over the past week and a half, we've seen a ton of combinations along the offensive line and that was no different today. Due to Austin Corbett being unable to go (ingrown toenail removed), Michael Jordan slid over to to his spot at right guard and we saw Brady Christensen line up at left guard next to Ickey Ekwonu. Although the intensity wasn't as heavy today as it has been, the offensive line looked strong. Christensen was impressive at both tackle and guard, even sealing off Brian Burns on one rep.

Concern for Jaycee Horn?

Horn has been bothered by some discomfort in his foot which caused him to start training camp on the active PUP list. He returned to practice earlier this week and is slowly working his way back up to full speed. Today, he came out with no helmet or jersey in hand. According to Matt Rhule, the trainers advised he take a couple of days off to help his recovery. Although he is expected back early next week, it is a situation to keep a close eye on.

