All Panthers TV: Panthers vs Bucs Preview

The Carolina Panthers (0-1) will hit the road for the first time this season to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1).

Carolina struggled on defense a week ago, giving up 34 points to the Las Vegas Raiders. QB Derek Carr was 20/21 on his underneath throws, which may have played a big factor in the Panthers getting hardly any pressure on the veteran signal caller.

Jason Hewitt and I break down what exactly the Panthers need to do to be able to pull off the unthinkable - upsetting Tom Brady and the Bucs.

