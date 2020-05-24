AllPanthers
AllPanthers Stories of the Week

Schuyler Callihan

Who's the Bigger Loss: Cam or Luke? by Jason Hewitt

Jason takes a look at which player is the biggest loss for the Panthers moving forward. Both Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly played a pivotal role in the team's success. 

Analyzing David Tepper's Ownership of the Panthers by Jason Hewitt

In the two seasons under Tepper's ownership, the Panthers have a 12-20 record. Jason goes in-depth as to how the team has performed since he's taken over and the future of the franchise.

Should the Panthers Renew Marty Hurney's Contract? by Schuyler Callihan

Marty Hurney's contract is set to expire as the Panthers' GM. Is it a risk to keep Hurney around?

REPORT: Panthers Aiming to Possibly Reopen Facilities in Early June by Jack Duffy, reported by David Newton of ESPN

Carolina is looking to get back to work after missing time together during the quarantine. This is a good sign that a season will take place this fall. 

Panthers Who Have Contracts Set to Expire in 2021 by Schuyler Callihan

Carolina has several big names that will be looking for a new deal after the 2020 season.

What stories did you like from this past week? What do you want to see in the coming weeks? Let us know in the comment section below!

