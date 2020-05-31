AllPanthers Stories of the Week

Panthers Release Statement After George Floyd's Death

After police offer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in the middle of Minneapolis, folks around the country have been outraged and rightfully so. Racism has no place on this planet and should not be tolerated. The Carolina Panthers released a statement following the death of George Floyd.

D.J. Moore Tabbed as a Fantasy Sleeper for 2020

Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore had a breakout season in 2019. Now, it's time for him to takeover as "the guy" in the passing game. Frankie Fantasy discusses his fantasy impact.

Addition by Subtraction, the Panthers Look to Turn the Tide in 2020

Carolina has seen a ton of change this offseason and it may be for the best. A new head coach, quarterback, and defensive alignment all looks to turnaround the Panthers franchise.

Onside Kick Alternative Fails to Pass

NFL owners decided to reject the idea of replacing the onside kick with the opportunity of converting a 4th down and 15 situation.

REPORT: Panthers Agree to Terms With CB Eli Apple

Carolina adds some veteran presence to the secondary with the addition of former Saints cornerback Eli Apple.

What stories would you like to see over the next week? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.