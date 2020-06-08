AllPanthers Stories of the Week

Multiple Panthers Protest in Justice Walk by Jason Hewitt

Several member of the Carolina Panthers take part in a peaceful protest following the death of George Floyd. Those players include LB Shaq Thompson, S Tre Boston, and TE Chris Manhertz.

Panthers End Partnership with CPI Security Following CEO's Remarks on Police Brutality by Schuyler Callihan

Over the years, you have probably seen several commercials on television showing the Carolina Panthers’ partnership with CPI Security. Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and former star linebacker Luke Kuechly essentially became the face of the partnership throughout the years, but now that has all come crashing down.

Stephen Weatherly: "I Can Be Both Black and a Football Player" by Jack Duffy

Panthers defensive end Stephen Weatherly spoke with the media via a Zoom teleconference to discuss the social injustices that exist in the country and how he feels comfortable being able to use his voice with support of the Panthers ownership.

Luke Kuechly Rejoins the Panthers as a Pro Scout by Schuyler Callihan

Former Panthers star linebacker Luke Kuechly couldn't stay away from the organization for too long as he rejoins the team as a pro scout just months removed from his retirement.

Chris Manhertz Talks Panthers' Player Impact Committee Advocating for Change by Schuyler Callihan

Thursday, Carolina Panthers tight end Chris Manhertz talked about his involvement in the Panthers' Player Impact Committee and how he plans on using his platform to help mend relationships between the black community and police.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.