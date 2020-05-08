Analyzing the Carolina Panthers 2020 Schedule

Last night, the NFL released the schedule for the 2020 season. For the Carolina Panthers, the slate includes some exciting matchups that should make for some fun football to watch. You can see the full schedule by clicking here.

Below are some notable games for the 2020 season.

Carolina starts their season at home to take on the “newly” Las Vegas Raiders. Las Vegas is also a team that is predicted to finish in the bottom half of the standings, but this will be a good test for the Panthers to get a glimpse of how their season should play out.

Carolina will have their chance to take down the champs as they travel to Kansas City in Week 9 to play the Chiefs. It will be interesting to see how newly hired defensive coordinator, Phil Snow, will attempt to slow down Kansas City’s strong offensive attack. Carolina should be able to score points in this matchup so if the defense can force a few turnovers and punts, the Panthers could sneak away with a big win.

Week 10 brings division rival Tampa Bay to Charlotte and newly acquired quarterback, Tom Brady. During his time in New England, Brady hasn’t visited Carolina often so it will be exciting to see him play the Panthers in Charlotte. Brady is also bringing his best friend, Rob Gronkowski with him which always brings entertainment.

The Panthers will travel to the nation’s capital in Week 16 to take on their former head coach, Ron Rivera, and the Washington Redskins. The Redskins had a great offseason and are expected to be a team that could sneak into the playoffs towards the end of the season. If the Redskins are fighting for a playoff spot in the NFC, this game will be a very interesting game.

How do you feel about the schedule? What is your record prediction for 2020? What games will you try to go to? Please let us know in the comment section and feel free to interact with us on social media.

