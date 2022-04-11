Are the Panthers Making Progress on the 2022 Offseason Checklist?

There's no hiding that the Panthers have a lot of things to figure out before they can become a true contender in the NFC South. Back in early January, I put together a checklist that would lead to a successful offseason. Now that we are past the first wave of free agency and are just a few weeks from the NFL Draft, let's see how much progress is being made in regards to the checklist.

Don't just hire any offensive coordinator

What I said in January: Bill O'Brien and Jay Gruden are a couple of names the Panthers are targeting, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Although I don't necessarily see either of them as fits, I do like going in this direction, which is to hire an offensive coordinator that has NFL head coaching experience. It pays off to have someone in the building that has called all of the shots before and knows how to be successful in this league. Officially promoting running backs coach Jeff Nixon or snagging a position coach from another team isn't going to be the solution. This team has to find an identity offensively and the only way that's going to happen is by hiring a guy that has done it before.

Fulfill goal? Yes.

I know Ben McAdoo probably wasn't the most popular choice among the Panthers fanbase but I'm not taking much of what he did during his time as the head coach of the New York Giants. Anytime he has been an offensive coordinator in the NFL, he's had success. He had great years with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and really turned the Giants offense around in 2014 with Eli Manning and company. He doesn't have the flashy pre-snap eye candy that Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan like to use, but if Sam Darnold ends up being QB1 in 2022, keeping it simple may be the best option. McAdoo also has a knack for scouting QB talent in the draft which will come in handy this year with a quarterback group that lacks a clear No. 1 guy.

Re-sign Haason Reddick

What I said in January: A year ago, the Panthers struggled to get after the quarterback. Brian Burns was really the only one who consistently won his matchups and effected the quarterback. Signing Haason Reddick in free agency last offseason took care of that problem. It gave opposing offensive lines fits having to deal with both Burns and Reddick opposite of each other. Reddick finished the 2021 season with 65 tackles, 18 QB hits, 12 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks. Re-signing Reddick to a multi-year deal would be a huge boost for this young, promising defense.

Fulfill goal? No.

There was a glimmer of hope from the Panthers front office that Reddick would return to the organization, but they had a pretty good idea that they were not going to be able to afford him. Reddick inked a three-year, $45 million deal ($30 million guaranteed) with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Panthers have since added some pieces to the defense but have yet to find a replacement for Reddick. This will be a position that gets addressed either in the draft or later this offseason.

Invest big money into the offensive line

What I said in January: Look, the offensive line is a total mess. Outside of Taylor Moton, I wouldn't rule out the possibility of Rhule and the front office blowing the whole thing up and bringing in three to four new bodies. Rookie Brady Christensen did show some promise at left tackle over the final three weeks of the season, so maybe the focus needs to mainly be on the interior offensive line. Michael Jordan and John Miller both had issues in pass protection all season long. A lot of the leakage up front has come from the inside, so they need to make it a point of emphasis to upgrade those two spots. NC State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu seems like a good option if he is still available when the Panthers pick at No. 6 in the draft.

Fulfill goal? Yes.

The Panthers didn't sign the top offensive linemen in free agency, but they got their money's worth by signing former Ram Austin Corbett to a three-year, $26 million deal and former Raven Bradley Bozeman to a one-year, $2.8 million deal. Corbett played a big piece in the Rams winning a Super Bowl this past season and should be a building block on Carolina's offensive line for years to come at just 26-years-old. Bozeman is on a short-term deal but if he plays well, Carolina will certainly bring him back on a multi-year deal. The additions of Corbett and Bozeman alone make the offensive line much improved. Now, they can continue to add to that in the draft if they choose.

Scan QB trade market, make decision on Darnold

What I said in January: Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, Tua Tagovailoa, Kirk Cousins, and Deshaun Watson are all names that will likely pop up in trade talks this offseason. Carolina has to be extremely careful with how they address this position after swinging and missing on both Bridgewater and Darnold in back-to-back offseasons. The Panthers could just keep Darnold for the 2022 season since he is already due the $18 million on his fifth-year option and it's going to be very difficult to facilitate a trade with his name in it. That said, if Carolina is somehow able to manage reeling in one of the aforementioned signal callers without sacrificing a ton of draft capital, mainly because they don't have it, then we could see a scenario where Carolina deals Darnold and foots most of the ball - similar to the Teddy Bridgewater trade last offseason.

Fulfill goal? No.

Carolina made a play for Deshaun Watson, but denied to grant him fully guaranteed money which led to his trade to Cleveland. All of the big name QBs that were on the trading block have been moved and the top names in free agency have been scooped up as well. This leaves the Panthers with Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. Scott Fitterer has repeatedly said that competition, in some form, will be added to this room. Whether that's bringing back Cam Newton, drafting Malik Willis/Kenny Pickett, or perhaps acquiring Garoppolo or Mayfield at a cheaper price, a move will be made. Had Carolina not picked up the fifth-year option on Darnold's contract before the 2021 season, they would have had some financial flexibility to make a move prior to the draft.

Checklist progress: 2/4

