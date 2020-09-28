SI.com
Around the NFC South: Week 3 Recap

Schuyler Callihan

Results

Panthers 21, Chargers 16

Full game recap by Schuyler Callihan

Bears 30, Falcons 26

Full game recap by Zach Hood

Buccaneers 28, Broncos 10

Packers 37, Saints 30

Full game recap by John Hendrix 

Offensive Player of the Week: RB Alvin Kamara (NO) 6 car, 58 yards, 13 rec, 139 yards, 2 TD's.

Defensive Player of the Week: LB Shaq Thompson (CAR) 13 tackles, 2 pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

Team of the Week: Carolina Panthers

The NFC South went 2-2 in week three and the Buccaneers did what they were suppose to do - dominate the injury riddled Broncos. Carolina picked up their first win of the 2020 season despite not having star running back Christian McCaffrey. They are about to enter a brutal seven game stretch, so wins are at a premium.

Disappointing Team of the Week: Atlanta Falcons

It seems like blowing a big lead late in games is becoming a theme for Dan Quinn and the Falcons. If you told anyone that after the first three weeks of the season that Atlanta would be alone in the basement of the NFC South at 0-3, I don't know if anyone would believe you, but here we are. It's full panic mode right now in the ATL.

