Around the NFC South: Week 9 Recap

Schuyler Callihan

NFC South Standings

New Orleans 6-2

Tampa Bay 6-2

Atlanta 3-6

Carolina 3-6

NFC South Recap Week 9

New Orleans 38, Tampa Bay 3

The Sunday Night Football showdown was expected to be a high-scoring affair that would come down to the end. Unfortunately, it was a completely one-sided game dominated by the Saints on all three sides of the ball. Tom Brady threw three interceptions and was by far his worst performance as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. New Orleans held the Bucs to just 194 yards of total offense and just eight yards rushing. Tampa Bay only ran the ball five times.

Kansas City 33, Carolina 31

No one really expected the Panthers to go to Arrowhead with a chance to win the game on the final drive, but that's exactly what happened. Teddy Bridgewater had a fantastic day alongside the rest of the offense who seemed to have a little bit of a boost with the return of Christian McCaffrey. The Panthers trotted out Joey Slye for a 65-yard field goal attempt for the win and although he had the distance, it sailed wide right and the Chiefs held on for the win.

Atlanta 34, Denver 27

The Falcons had a 27-6 lead with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and in typical Atlanta fashion, allowed the opposing team to make a 4th quarter surge. The Broncos scored 21 points in the final quarter of play but were unable to pull off the comeback as Atlanta would go on to win 34-27. Yeah, the Falcons almost blew another game but they are now 3-1 with Raheem Morris as the interim head coach.

Week 10 Preview

Tampa Bay at Carolina - 1 p.m. FOX

Both of these teams are not in a good mood following their week nine losses. Tampa beat Carolina 31-17 the first time around in week two, but seem to have found themselves in a rut barely beating the Giants in week eight and getting crushed at home vs the Saints. If Carolina doesn't turn the ball over, they will have a chance to pull out a win.

Atlanta at New Orleans - 1 p.m. FOX

The trendy team to pick is going to be the Saints, especially off of that dominating win over Tampa Bay. Although I don't expect Atlanta to win this game, don't sleep on them. They are starting to play much better and Raheem Morris has this team believing that they're not out of it yet. The Falcons will give Drew Brees and company all they got.

