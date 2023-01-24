Austin Corbett Begins Road to Recovery

Signing an offensive lineman in free agency is never a "sexy" move by any means, but the Carolina Panthers desperately needed to address the unit after two poor years of production.

To do that, they went out and signed Super Bowl champion, Austin Corbett, to a three-year, $26 million deal.

Corbett played a massive part in Carolina's success up front allowing just two sacks and committing only two penalties on the season. He was a mauler in the run game, who had the athleticism to pull and get up to the second level of the defense in a hurry.

Corbett started all 17 games for the Panthers but had an unfortunate end to the season in the win over New Orleans, suffering a torn ACL. Recently, he took to Twitter to announce that his surgery was successful and is set to begin rehabbing very soon.

The expectation is that Corbett will be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

