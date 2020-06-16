Be Water, Christian McCaffrey

If you take a look at Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey's Twitter page, one of the first things you'll notice is a picture of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee in the header. Like millions of others who were influenced by the pop culture icon, McCaffrey is a huge fan of the late philosopher.

Lee passed away under mysterious circumstances in 1973, but his legacy has lived on for decades.

McCaffrey is known for his incredible athleticism and acrobatic abilities on the football field. He would probably credit some of that to Bruce Lee's philosophy. After Lee's "30 For 30" special recently released, the phrase "Be Water" became more popular as of late. Here is the full quote:

“You put water in a cup, it becomes the cup. You put water in a bottle, it becomes the bottle. You put water in a teacup, it becomes the teacup. Water can flow or it can crash. Be water, my friend."

When one looks at the way McCaffrey plays, he encapsulates that phrase beautifully. He's explosive when he needs to fight for extra yards and full of finesse when he needs to miss a tackle or two. McCaffrey explains how he incorporates the quote into his own performances via USA Today:

"When you’re running through a hole and you’re hit in certain, different ways, you have to be able to move and change and make people miss. You’ve got to be able to adapt to your environment," he said. "Be like the water making its way through the cracks."

McCaffrey is no stranger to martial arts. He has attended multiple UFC events and will likely continue to embrace the octagon as one of the most famous spectators in the arena (post-corona). Most recently, he watched his friend and fellow Colorado native Justin Gaethje defeat Tony Ferguson to capture the UFC Interim Lightweight Championship.

McCaffrey's appreciation of Bruce Lee's teachings and martial arts as a whole allow for him to be the dominant athlete that he is today, and it will be fun to see him continue his spectacular run as the face of the Carolina Panthers.

