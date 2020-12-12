Behind Enemy Lines with Chad Jensen of Mile High Huddle

Each and every single week, we will take a full dive into the Panthers' opponent by getting insight from many talented beat writers and publishers around the Sports Illustrated network. This week, we bring on Chad Jensen of Mile High Huddle to help us breakdown the Denver Broncos. Enjoy!

1. Strengths/weaknesses of the offense

The strength of the Broncos' offense is the running game. Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay have become a potent one-two punch but what has set this running game up for success is the vastly improved play of the offensive line. The weakness? Drew Lock's decision making combined with the overall lack of inspiration or creativity by OC Pat Shurmur in the passing game.

2. Strengths/weaknesses of the defense

The strength of the Broncos' defense is the very back-end of the unit. The safety tandem — Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson — are more than just the last line of defense. They're the glue that keeps it all together. The weakness is the defensive line, which has been decimated by injuries. Stopping the run has become difficult.

3. 3 players folks don’t know much about, but should.



Tim Patrick. He's blossomed into a burgeoning No. 1 receiver in Courtland Sutton's absence.

Malik Reed: With 6.5 sacks on the season, the Broncos would have been up you-know-what Creek without a paddle after Von Miller got hurt. Reed and Bradley Chubb have established themselves as a good edge-rushing duo.

Alexander Johnson: On his way to the 100-tackle mark, Johnson is whirling dervish in the running game, heat-seeking the ball-carrier and swallowing them up. Could be a Pro Bowler in the near future.

4. Keys to the game



For the Broncos, the keys are protecting the ball on offense, stuffing Carolina's run, and harassing Teddy Bridgewater. If Drew Lock doesn't give the ball away, the running game is good enough to carry the load and put this offense in position to score. Stopping Carolina's run forces the game into Bridgewater's hands, which plays into the Broncos' pass rush and opportunistic safeties.

5. Prediction

This game was made a little easier to pick with the news of Christian McCaffrey missing the game and the COVID outbreak the Panthers are dealing with. I expect Lock to have a productive game as a passer and Jerry Jeudy to garner double-digit targets in the passing game. Bridgewater will be confounded by Vic Fangio's coverages and will get sacked four times. Broncos steal an upset win 23-16.

