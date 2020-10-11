Behind Enemy Lines with Chris Vinel of the Falcon Report

Each and every single week, we will take a full dive into the Panthers' opponent by getting insight from many talented beat writers and publishers around the Sports Illustrated network. This week, we bring on Chris Vinel of the Falcon Report to help us breakdown the Atlanta Falcons. Enjoy!

Q: Strengths/weaknesses of offense

Chris: Atlanta’s offensive strength has remained the same for years now. It’s Matt Ryan throwing to a superstar cast of pass-catchers. Julio Jones is still Julio Jones. Calvin Ridley ranks top 10 in the NFL in receiving yards and top three in touchdowns. If not for Ridley’s reach for elite status, Russell Gage would be the most talked about breakout star on this offense. And Hayden Hurst and Todd Gurley II have the potential to hurt a defense if it forgets about them.

Weakness: The offensive line has upped its performance in pass protection this season but is still trying to find success in the ground game. Gurley is averaging less than four yards a carry, struggling to find open holes. The unit hasn’t been embarrassing but more mediocre. It ranks as the 13-best group in the league, according to Football Outsiders, heading into Week 5. But if the Falcons build a lead and want to maintain it, their offensive line will have to clear room and let Gurley and Co. get it going.

Q: Strengths/weakness of defense

Chris: The pass rush is improved, but the linebackers are the most solid group on the defense right now. Deion Jones battles Grady Jarrett for the title of most talented player on this unit. He has 30 tackles through four weeks. And Foye Oluokun has stepped up next to him. Both possess sideline-to-sideline speed and make plays all over the field.

Weakness: The secondary. Oh, the secondary. Isaiah Oliver has been torched as a No. 1 corner and first-round pick A.J. Terrell has missed time with COVID. The safeties, although a talented bunch, haven’t found their groove, either, and now deal with injuries. Overall, Atlanta has allowed the second-most passing yards of any team in the league. The backend of the defense is a large reason why the Falcons have allowed an average of 35 points per game, too.

Q: 3 players people don't know much about, but should

Chris: No. 1, Russell Gage. In Week 1, Gage exploded for more than 100 receiving yards. He tore through Seattle’s secondary, complementing Jones and Ridley from the slot. He’s cooled off a bit since then, failing to hit 50 yards in any of the last three weeks. But he’s dangerous, especially if the Panthers’ defense falls asleep while tending to the Falcons’ outside receiver duo.

No. 2, Foye Oluokun. Oluokun had big shoes to fill after sliding into De’Vondre Campbell’s vacated position. So far, Oluokun has forced three fumbles and racked up the fourth-most tackles on the team despite missing a game.

No. 3, Matt Hennessy. After drafting him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Falcons shifted Hennessy from center to guard, where he has played well so far. He lost the preseason position battle for the starting left guard spot, but the last couple of weeks, he’s pushed James Carpenter for time. Last week, against Green Bay, Hennessy was on the field for 47% of Atlanta's offensive snaps. With the way he’s trending, he’ll probably wrap up the left guard job by the end of the regular season, if not sooner.

Q: Keys to the game for ATL

Atlanta, with Ryan and the explosive offense, needs to get an early lead and not let off the gas pedal. No lead is safe with this defense, and the Falcons are running out of time to turn their 0-4 ship around. So, they should avoid giving themselves the chance to blow any lead they may have. Don’t play conservatively in the second half. It’s also important for Atlanta to hold Bridgewater and the passing game in check to make the Christian McCaffrey-less backfield beat it on the ground.

Q: Prediction

After an 0-4 start — Atlanta's worst since 1999 — the Falcons need to play in must-win mode. And I think they will. As long as Ryan’s offensive weapons stay off the injury report Sunday, Atlanta will have no problem hanging points on the Panthers’ defense. Bridgewater and Co. will help keep the score close, but I think the Falcons clinch a 35-24 victory.

