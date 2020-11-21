Behind Enemy Lines with John Maakaron of All Lions

Each and every single week, we will take a full dive into the Panthers' opponent by getting insight from many talented beat writers and publishers around the Sports Illustrated network. This week, we bring on John Maakaron of All Lions to help us breakdown the Atlanta Falcons. Enjoy!

Q: Strengths/weaknesses of offense

John: Detroit is trying to establish their run game and were starting to see some successful with rookie D'Andre Swift. Unfortunately, he suffered a concussion at some point in the last week and will miss the game against the Panthers. The strength of the offense is the passing game led by Matthew Stafford. The 12th-year veteran quarterback can make all the throws and the team has surrounded him with veteran wide receivers that can make plays. With the injuries to Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola preventing them from playing this week, it will be interesting to see how the ball gets spread around.

Q: Strengths/weakness of defense

John: Detroit's defense is a sore subject to talk about around town. Simply put, nobody is happy with the play on defense or the scheme being run by head coach Matt Patricia. Seemingly every week Detroit's defense is blowing a large lead. Detroit has solid players on defense, but collectively it's a complete mess. What is most frustrating is it appears the talent on defense could achieve much more if the coaching staff put them in the proper position to succeed.

Q: 3 players people don't know much about, but should

John: Both teams are coming into Week 11 a little banged up. Detroit will be without Kenny Golladay, D'Andre Swift and Danny Amendola. On offense, Marvin Hall will be a player Stafford counts on, as he has the potential to get separation and go deep. On defense, Detroit has two young and talented players on the defensive line that can make plays and disrupt things for opposing offenses. Da'Shawn Hand and Romeo Okwara have been productive this season on a defense that is struggling mightily.

Q: Keys to the game for DET

John: This is really an even matchup at this point. Both teams have talented, big-play threats on offense and defenses that can perform better. It will be interesting to see if Detroit can challenge Carolina's young secondary on offense and how effectively Detroit can stop Carolina's rushing attack without Christian McCaffrey. I am curious to see who plays under center for Matt Rhule and the offense performs if Teddy Bridgewater is forced to miss the game. On a side note, I have both Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore on my fantasy football team, so they need to step up in more ways than one!

Prediction:

John: I am seriously considering calling this one a 27-27 tie and getting on to preparing for Detroit's matchup with Houston on Thanksgiving. But, the slight edge this week goes to Detroit for having the better quarterback. Detroit makes the key plays late and wins on the road 30-27.

