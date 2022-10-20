Ben McAdoo on Adjustments, Taking More Shots, Jacob Eason + More

More downfield shots

"Each week you go into a game and as a staff there's a vision for how you're going to play the football game and you try to play to that vision during the course of the game. Did it go exactly how we wanted it to go last week? No. But you look to build on it and I think for a portion of the game, we moved the ball well. I thought we did a good job establishing the line of scrimmage."

Not adjusting in the Rams game

"I'm always going to look in the mirror first and as I said, there's a vision for how you want to play each game and I certainly need to do a better job adjusting there and putting the ball in our playmakers hands on the perimeter. I do trust PJ [Walker]. I want to make that perfectly clear."

Adjusting without Robbie Anderson

"We have enough offense we could play doubleheaders for years. One guy comes and one guy goes. It may not make a huge difference in how you kind of do things but Robbie is on another team and I certainly don't want to talk about somebody on another team at this point. But we certainly have confidence in the receivers in that room to go out and execute."

Laviska Shenault's role

"Obviously coming off the injury we want to put him back in the fold here. Yesterday we got him some reps, so we're just going to keep building on that and see how he feels. He looked good yesterday, so that's a good sign for us."

If Terrace Marshall will be a bigger piece of the offense

"Yeah, Terrace is going to get a lot of opportunities moving forward. He made some big plays yesterday for us in practice. He showed a lot of productivity in the OTAs. In training camp, he had an injury that set him back. He's a young player, a second year guy, and when you have those setbacks it may take you a little bit to get back in the swing of things. But he's a tremendous talent. He works at it. High character guy, so we're just going to keep coaching him and giving him opportunities to shine."

Thoughts on Jacob Eason

"He was as cool as a cucumber, you know. For someone to jump in the game and really get his first snaps in this offense and to go out there and go in that situation and to execute the way he executed...we got to take care of the ball and he understands that but he showed some good things out there. The game is not too big for him. We all know he has the arm talent to go out there and do those things. He's a confident young man and he works at it."

