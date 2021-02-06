Biggest Defensive Needs for the Carolina Panthers This Offseason

Examining what Carolina needs to do on the defensive side of the ball over the next couple of months.

Phil Snow's defense performed above expectations in 2020. There wasn't a whole lot to work with in terms of both depth and experience yet the unit kept the Panthers in a number of games and progressed week after week.

For Carolina's defense to kick it up a notch, there are three areas that they must address this offseason:

Interior defensive lineman

With Kawann Short's future up in the air, it makes sense for the Panthers to add another piece up front to pair up with Derrick Brown. Zach Kerr had a pretty solid season playing in Short's absence but looking at Pittsburgh's Jaylen Twyman or Florida State's Marvin Wilson in the draft would make for a tough combo in the middle.

Both head coach Matt Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer believe in building from the inside-out which leads me to believe that drafting a defensive tackle in the first three rounds isn't necessarily out of the question.

Outside linebacker

The linebacker unit was easily the most disappointing unit of the defense in 2020. Shaq Thompson is a quality, valuable veteran that the team can build around but he too needs a little help. Tahir Whitehead's play was a bit discouraging and to me, does not seem like a fit for what this defense is trying to do.

Carolina could address this need through the draft but adding a veteran in free agency may be the way to go. This is an extremely young defense and getting a couple more seasoned players could help glue it all together.

Cornerback

It's no secret that the Panthers had little to no depth at cornerback in 2020. Rasul Douglas was signed just days before the first game of the season and was a starter by week two if that tells you anything.

Douglas and Donte Jackson both played well when healthy. They just need to add more bodies in that room to give them more options and flexibility with their defensive packages.

Carolina could select Alabama's Patrick Surtain II with the No. 8 pick if the quarterback of their choice is no longer available. Even if they don't land Surtain II, you can expect them to use a pick on a corner at some point in the draft.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.