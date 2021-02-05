Biggest Offensive Needs for the Carolina Panthers This Offseason

Examining what Carolina needs to do on the offensive side of the ball over the next couple of months.

Offensive Line

Carolina's offensive line did not play exceptionally well in 2020 but they weren't terrible either. They showed flashes of good moments but could never find any sort of consistency which may have had to do with the multiple lineups they had to use because of injuries. When you look at where the unit ranks in the league in some of the major categories for offensive lines, it would make you think that they're one of the better groups in the NFL. The Panthers were 11th in hurries allowed (46), 8th in QB hits allowed (42), and 10th in pressures (124).

Don't be fooled, the majority of Carolina's offense revolved around a quick passing game that got the ball out of Teddy Bridgewater's hands as quickly as possible which can sort of skew some of those numbers.

Left tackle Russell Okung is at the age of 32 and only played in five games this season due to a calf injury. Considering the Panthers have to re-sign right tackle Taylor Moton first and foremost, they're likely going to have to replace the veteran on the left side. If the Panthers address this position through the draft, keep an eye out for Oregon's Penei Sewell, Alabama's Alex Leatherwood, Northwestern's Rashawn Slater, and North Dakota State's Dillon Radunz.

Quarterback

Teddy Bridgewater was far from impressive in 2020 as he tossed for only 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 starts. The Panthers' offense lacked consistency and really struggled to finish off drives with touchdowns. A lot of that can be placed on the shoulders of Bridgewater who only completed 58% of his passes in the red zone and threw nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Team owner David Tepper has made it pretty clear that the quarterback position is one that needs to either improve or be addressed via trade or the draft. The Panthers were in the mix for Matthew Stafford prior to him being traded to Los Angeles and they have also been reportedly interested in Deshaun Watson.

I think it's safe to say that Bridgewater is not going to be the guy that brings the Panthers to the promised land. Drafting a quarterback in this year's draft like Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, or Mac Jones and keeping Bridgewater on board to groom the young signal-caller would not be a terrible idea.

Receiving Tight End

If there was one spot on the entire Panthers' roster that felt completely non-existent throughout the entire season, it would be the tight end group.

Chris Manhertz is more of a blocking tight end and was never expected to post big-time receiving numbers. On the other hand, the coaching staff was hopeful that Ian Thomas would take the next step in his development and shine in his first year out of the shadow of Greg Olsen. That, however, was not the case. He ended the season with 20 receptions for 145 yards and one touchdown.

Carolina must make an effort to go out and acquire a tight end that can help take away some attention from the receivers on the outside and give the Panthers an option to throw to in the middle of the field.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.