Biggest Questions Surrounding the Panthers Following Training Camp at Wofford

Finally. After a very hot, long two weeks in Spartanburg for training camp, the Carolina Panthers are back in Charlotte for the remainder of the preseason. Tonight, the team will host Fan Fest inside Bank of America Stadium at 7 p.m. ahead of their first preseason game against the Washington Commanders this Saturday.

With two weeks worth of practice in the books, there are a lot of question marks surrounding the Panthers. Today, we'll hit on three of them.

When will the QB battle be determined?

Matt Rhule noted that the Patriots week, aka next week, will be a telling week for a lot of position battles, including quarterback. Honestly, I think the staff already has a pretty good idea of who is going to ultimately win this battle (Baker Mayfield) and it's all about timing at this point. You want to make sure that whoever wins the starting job has enough time repping with the ones to accelerate the chemistry and timing with the receivers. If Mayfield puts a more promising product on the field in Saturday's game against Washington, then a decision could be made earlier than anticipated.

Is Ekwonu a Week 1 starter at left tackle?

This one could send the fans into a hissy real quick. Everyone sees the colossal potential that Ekwonu has and many have already tabbed him as the left tackle of the next decade for the franchise. His tape out of NC State was impressive to say the least but now it's about doing it against opposing NFL teams. Rhule has consistently challenged Ekwonu by saying they are not handing over the starting job to him; he's got to go earn it. He has shown signs of being "the guy" but coaches have stated that he has a "long way to go". If he doesn't start Week 1, then I assume Brady Christensen would anchor down the left side with Michael Jordan lined up at left guard.

Will the Panthers add pass rush help?

GM Scott Fitterer has mentioned a couple of times unprompted that they are looking for another pass rusher, preferably a veteran. With Jacob Tuioti-Mariner going down and the scare to Marquis Haynes Sr., I'm shocked Carolina hasn't brought in another body already. With just two days until the first preseason game, we may not see Fitterer add another pass rusher until Sunday. This will give those on the roster a chance to show what they've got and there's not enough time logistically for another player to come in, learn the base defense, and play on Saturday. If the Panthers are wanting to go with a seasoned vet, it may not happen for a couple of weeks. A lot of those guys may be holding out of preseason play. There are still a few intriguing names out there such as Jason Pierre-Paul, Carl Nassib, Tak McKinley, and a few others.

