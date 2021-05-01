BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft BYU OT Brady Christensen

Moments ago, it was announced that the Carolina Panthers have selected BYU offensive tackle, Brady Christensen, with the 70th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Panthers moved up in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Carolina sent the 73rd and 191st pick in exchange for No. 70.

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

As BYU lineman go, Christensen was the most impressive throughout the 2020 season. He brings a dynamic skill set to the offensive tackle position. He can move well from side to side and keep his balance in his pass blocks. He does need to put on weight, as he’s under 300 pounds. Christensen uses his hands well and it’s his most valuable trait. He is slow getting to the next level, but makes up for it by finding a man to block no matter what with consistent angles. Strength will be his biggest issue during his transition to the next level, as Christensen will go up against bigger defensive ends that can bull-rush with ease. His anchor and footwork are also key areas where he needs improvement. He’s a raw talent with some traits that NFL teams should gamble on and help him work through, especially early. Don’t expect any immediate returns, but a team could get a nice return on his athletic gifts down the road.

