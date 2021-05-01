BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft Iowa DL Daviyon Nixon

Moments ago, it was announced that the Carolina Panthers have selected Iowa defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon with the 158th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

The former three-star recruit had to go the JUCO route before enrolling at Iowa, but he was productive in two seasons of action, racking up eight and a half sacks. Nixon is a dense lineman who aligns in multiple spots for the Hawkeyes including as a shaded nose or a five-technique. His consistently low pad level helps him in winning the leverage battle. Nixon stresses blockers laterally with his agility and punishes passive blockers with his hand usage. Once he gets hip-to-hip with a blocker, he uses a rip move to prevent them from getting access to his frame. In the run game, he possesses a solid anchor and is superb in the lateral run game, beating blockers to spots and shooting gaps. Nixon is a flexible athlete with mediocre explosiveness and burst. He has enough length to extend and two-gap, but largely succeeds at it thanks to his lateral agility. Nixon projects as a starting defensive tackle early in his career. He can contribute in the run and pass game but has a limited ceiling due to his frame and athleticism. To turn into more than an above-average starter, he has to add more of a power rushing element to his game. Nixon fits best in a penetration style front that can take advantage of his obvious gifts.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.