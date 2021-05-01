BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble

Moments ago, it was announced that the Carolina Panthers have selected Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble with the 83rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Panthers acquired the 83rd pick from the Chicago Bears in a deal earlier in the night. Carolina traded the 39th & 151st picks to the Bears earlier in exchange for the 52nd, 83rd, and 204th picks.

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

While the stats might not tell it, Tremble is a talented tight end who Notre Dame was never able to maximize during his two seasons in South Bend. The Georgia native recorded just 35 catches for 401 yards but he was a vital part of the successful running game for the Irish. The competitive run blocker is successful on the move and has some nasty to him, finishing blocks with defenders on the ground. He is smart in pass protection, recognizing blitzes from the second level and absorbing contact before anchoring. Tremble is light on his feet in the open field, getting in and out of his breaks to gain separation. Possessing sufficient speed he is better suited in condensed spaces and displays quick agility. He can catch the ball when he is open and even with a defender is over him but does not make catches at the highpoint. After the catch, he uses his athleticism to defeat pursuit angles. Using physicality and leverage, he can create small windows at the top of his routes. Tremble projects as a blocking tight end with untapped potential as a receiver, especially between the hashtags. He would fit into a wide zone that utilizes tight ends on split zone play actions, taking advantage of his blocking and athleticism.

