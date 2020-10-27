BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Release CB Eli Apple

Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers announced the release of veteran cornerback Eli Apple.

Apple signed a one-year deal with Carolina back in May and appeared in just two games for the Panthers this season as he has battled two separate hamstring injuries that has kept him off the field. In those two games, Apple recorded just four tackles and only played a total of 28 defensive snaps.

Photo courtesy of Carolina Panthers

Today, Apple was seen heading inside during the middle of practice, but head coach Matt Rhule said that it was due to his injury.

"He just didn't feel like he could go, so we sent him inside for treatment," head coach Matt Rhule said. "Sometimes it's just better just to have guys inside, getting treatment and trying to get them as close as possible."

The Panthers are dealing with some depth issues at the cornerback spot as starting corner Rasul Douglas is currently on the COVID/reserve list and the team's other staring corner, Donte Jackson, has been battling turf toe since the beginning of the season.

You can expect guys like Corn Elder and seventh round pick Stanley Thomas-Oliver III to step up and play more snaps this week vs Atlanta while the team tries to figure out what to do at the position moving forward.

